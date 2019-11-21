A few special members of the community were invited to Wenonah Elementary School on Thursday to share lunch with students.
Veterans related to children who attend the school, as well as administrators, staff and teachers were invited to enjoy an early Thanksgiving Day meal together.
“They get a nice Thanksgiving meal today,” said Erin Wakefield, Wenonah Elementary School’s cafeteria manager. “We figure what better way to say thank you than to have a Thanksgiving meal?”
Lunch included turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and a slice of pumpkin pie.
Each veteran received a thank you card for their service to their country.
Two years ago, Wakefield said the school held breakfast with local veterans, “but this year we decided to step it up.”
According to Waynesboro Schools’ School Nutrition Supervisor Tammy Coffey, the school division has until Dec. 10 to reach No Kid Hungry Virginia’s gold standards.
“We want to reach our goal, so by having the veterans as part of [recognizing] Veterans Day,” said Coffey. “We’re grateful, and we just want to say thank you for what they’ve done.”
Schools that reach gold are eligible to win $1,000 to spend on playground equipment, technology and field trips.
If Wenonah reaches gold, Wakefield said the funds will probably be spent on field trips with Project GROWS.
Russell Bryant of Waynesboro attended lunch with one of his three sons, Russell “Tre” Bryant III, a fifth grader at Wenonah Elementary.
“It means a lot,” Bryant said of Thursday’s lunch at the school. “People still thinking about veterans.”
Bryant served in the U.S. Air Force from 1983 to 1987.
“It means about our veterans that served in the military,” his son said of the significance of Thursday’s lunch.
Jacob Wakefield of Dooms is Erin Wakefield’s husband. He served in the U.S. Navy from 2000 to 2004.
“It’s nice to have people appreciate the sacrifices you made for your country,” Jacob Wakefield said.
Barbara Holloway of Crimora is a paraprofessional in the Behavior Support Center at Wenonah Elementary.
She served in communications for the U.S. Army from 1978 to 1981, and was stationed in Germany. Her husband served in the U.S. Army as a tank commander.
“It means a lot that people recognize that what soldiers do is to protect this country,” Holloway said.
She added that it also means a lot when someone says “thank you” for her military service.
Kate Collins Middle School students will have lunch with veterans on Friday.
