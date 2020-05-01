The Wildlife Center of Virginia has always been live with rescuing and rehabilitating wild animals, but on March 17 the center took live to a new level by posting weekly Facebook Live videos for students learning from home during the pandemic.
“We’ve just been doing a variety of stuff,” said Nicholson, the center’s director of operations.
Videos have included up-close-and personal information on turtles and falcons, and special guest discussions on the center’s Critter Cam.
Nicholson said the center shares a video at least three times each week for students and adults who are home quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our hope and our goal was to find a way to connect and engage with people in these unprecedented times,” Nicholson said.
In the first week, Nicholson said the center did videos of virtual tours to share with viewers because all in-person activities were canceled because of the pandemic.
“It’s just a nice way to reach out,” Nicholson said of the videos.
She said viewers have commented on Facebook, and the center appreciates their tuning in each week. Teachers and students have watched as part of class assignments.
The center will probably continue the Facebook Live videos after the pandemic ends, although not at the same frequency per week.
“Yeah, we’ve actually had this discussion,” Nicholson said.
On Thursday, the center celebrated Maggie’s sixth birthday with a video. Maggie, a Peregrine Falcon, was honored in 2016 with a book about her story, “Maggie the One-Eyed Peregrine Falcon: A True Story of Rescue and Rehabilitation.” Proceeds from the book, which is available on Amazon.com, benefit The Wildlife Center.
Buddy the Bald Eagle’s Hatch Day was celebrated on Monday with a Facebook Live video. Buddy turned 12 years old.
Nicholson said the center’s Facebook Live schedule is available on its web site.
