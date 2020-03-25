FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Elementary School teachers were all abuzz Wednesday as they gathered in a line of more than 30 vehicles at the school.
At 4:45 p.m., the line of cars followed the school’s resource officer Sgt. James Snyder and drove through more than 20 neighborhoods and streets to “Buzz by” and wave to Wilson Elementary students.
“We’re just excited to see our students,” said Payton Hill, a fifth-grade teacher at Wilson Elementary. Hill, who lives in Churchville, teaches social studies, math and reading.
Riding with Hill was fifth-grade teacher Brooke Ritchie of New Hope who teaches science, math and reading.
“It’s kind of sad, but it will be exciting to see all of their faces,” Ritchie said.
Melissa Roethlisberger is a fourth grade teacher of math, reading and science at Wilson Elementary.
She said she hopes Wilson Elementary students “just breathe and relax” during this time of uncertainty and separation from teachers and friends at school.
“We love our kids, and we want them to stay safe,” said Roethlisberger, who lives in Waynesboro.
Rebecca Camp is an aid for Exceptional Learners. She said she had 12 students in kindergarten through fifth grade this year.
“We just miss all our kids,” said Camp, who lives in Fishersville.
Jacqueline Diaz has been driving a bus for Wilson Elementary for four years.
“It’s something to do, and I know the kids are going to love it,” said Diaz, who lives in Waynesboro.
Diaz said she was going to turn up the music in her car as the teachers drove through neighborhoods and streets, because the students on her bus “love the music I put on the bus.”
Before the line of cars finished its route, more than 40 vehicles of teachers were buzzing through neighborhoods and streets.
