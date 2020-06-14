FISHERSVILLE — A Wilson Memorial High School Class of 2020 graduate stood out from the crowd and secured a $1,500 scholarship for college in the fall.
Elizabeth Habel, 18, of Fishersville was among 150 applicants for the Allegra Ford Thomas Scholarship, an annual national scholarship awarded by the National Center for Learning Disabilities.
“I was so excited. It was amazing,” Habel said of finding out that she was runner-up to receive the scholarship.
Habel was diagnosed with dyslexia in first grade thanks to two of her teachers. Habel said that she knows she is “one of the lucky ones that got diagnosed early.”
“That really inspired me so I can help students like they did for me,” said Habel, who wants to pursue a career as an elementary school teacher.
Habel said she has known since first grade that she wanted to be a teacher someday. In the fall, Habel will begin attending Blue Ridge Community College, and plans to transfer to James Madison University after two years and obtain a degree in elementary education.
“Reading didn’t come easy for me,” Habel said of growing up with dyslexia.
Flashcards and having one-on-one time with her teachers ensured her success as a student.
“I had to work really hard to get the grades I have,” Habel said.
She said she does not want children growing up with dyslexia to give up and wants them to “always give their hardest and their best.”
Joey Hunziker, director of young adult initiatives for NCLD, said that Habel was in one of the organization’s biggest pools of applicants with the Allegra Ford Thomas Scholarship, which is for students pursuing an education at a two-year school.
“I think the one big thing — Elizabeth’s goal of wanting to be an educator — really spoke to people,” said Hunziker.
The selection process of the scholarship, according to Hunziker, begins with NCLD’s Young Adult Leadership Council, who provide initial review and selection. The top 10 applicants chosen by the council are then reviewed by NCLD board members and past scholarship winners.
Hunziker, who is based in Washington, D.C., said that Habel’s essay about the power her teachers had on her development as a student stood out in the review process.
“And that one teacher really changed her world,” Hunziker said of Habel’s essay.
He said that Habel “really stood out to a lot of folks.”
NCLD is a national advocacy organization focused on students with learning disabilities including dyslexia and ADHD, Hunziker said.
“NCLD has been around since the 1970s. We work every day to ensure that students have a shot at a quality education that meets their needs and enables them to pursue a rewarding career,” Hunziker said.
The Allegra Ford Thomas Scholarship is named for Ann Ford’s daughter, who was diagnosed with a learning disability at an early age. Ann Ford wrote a book about raising a daughter with learning disabilities, “Laughing Allegra.”
NCLD also offers the Ann Ford Scholarship for students pursuing an education at a four-year school.
Both women advocate for children with learning disabilities. The Allegra Ford Thomas Scholarship was founded in 2012.
