FISHERSVILLE — The Wilson Memorial Class of 2020 graduated this past week with a two-day virtual ceremony.
“It was good,” said graduate Will Bowersox of the virtual commencement. “Better than nothing.”
Nicole Dewald, the mother of graduate Stefan Anthony Dewald, enjoyed the ceremony.
“This is a beautiful thing that they’ve done for us despite the interesting year that they’ve had,” Dewald said.
The school held virtual commencement on Wednesday and Thursday.
“We have really enjoyed the one-on-one time with each family during our graduation ceremonies,” said Wilson Memorial High Principal Kelly Troxell in an email statement.
After the long absence of physically being in the school with students, Troxell said it was nice “to reconnect and wish our seniors well in such a personal way.”
“Wilson teachers, counselors, custodians, and office staff have all worked hard behind the scenes and during each ceremony to make all of our seniors and their families feel special. It’s been a true team effort and I am proud of what we were able to do,” Troxell said.
Stefan Dewald, who plans to attend James Madison University in the fall, said he had a good experience at Wilson Memorial.
“I enjoyed it,” he said. “I had a bunch of great teachers. I was surrounded by great people.”
Bowersox, who will attend Blue Ridge Community College in Weyer’s Cave in the fall, said he was particularly influenced by Earth Science teacher Dane Barr and his Latin teacher Wade Carruth.
“It was cool,” he said of his time in high school.
Emily Strohl, 18, who will study criminal justice at Blue Ridge Community College in the fall, enjoyed her short tenure at Wilson Memorial.
“I was only here for three days,” Strohl said.
Strohl’s family moved from upstate New York to the Valley in March just before the COVID-19 pandemic closed public schools for the remainder of the academic year.
Strohl said she definitely did not anticipate her senior year ending the way it did when her family moved to the Valley.
“It’s pretty crazy,” she said.
She hopes she will have the opportunity to attend college courses in-person at BRCC.
