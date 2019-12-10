The Wreaths Across America convoy stopped by Waynesboro on Tuesday to drop off wreaths at Fishburne Military School.
Fishburne Military School participates in Wreaths Across America by conducting a ceremony dedicated to remembering sacrifices soldiers have made in wars from the American Revolution through present day, commemorating not only those who have perished or gone missing, but honoring those who are actively serving.
“We’re here to honor those who have perished, and recognize those who are serving,” said Captain Mark Black, superintendent of Fishburne Military School. “We recognize people who surrender all of their tomorrows so that we can enjoy today.”
The event is especially timely and poignant during the holiday season, Black said.
“I can remember vividly in 1992, I was off of Somalia, sitting on the bow of the carrier, feet dangling over the side. I was married, had a two-and-a-half year old son, and a three month old son, and I just remember thinking, ‘What am I doing here? How did I get to this place? I have really messed this up.’ And I am sure there are people today in Syria, in Iraq, in Afghanistan, and other places that we don’t know about that come a week or two from now are going to be thinking the same thing,” said Black. “The loneliest days of deployment is spending the holiday season by yourself, away from your loved ones.”
Wreaths Across America originated in 1992 when Worcester Wreath Company, located in Maine, had a number of excess wreaths during the holiday season. The company owner at the time, Morrill Worcester, recalled an experience visiting Arlington National Cemetery as a boy. While many graves were well-kept and decorated for the holidays, he noticed several were neglected. The neglected graves were primarily those of World War I veterans whose loved ones had all passed away, leaving no one to care for and visit their resting place. Worcester decided to decorate and deliver extra wreaths to these graves, recognizing the sacrifice the soldiers made decades ago. The movement steadily grew nationwide and expanded to even more cemeteries, eventually resulting in National Wreaths Across America Day.
Fishburne cadets, dressed in full uniform, participated in the ceremony. The band played, and colors were presented as several cadets carried wreaths to place them on a special stand.
One wreath was presented to represent and honor each branch of the military: the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard, Prisoner of War and Missing in Action. The wreaths will be displayed on campus through the Christmas vacation, said Lt. Col. Robert Hunt, retired from the U.S. Army.
Col. Oliver Norrell, retired from the Army National Guard, was the keynote speaker for this year’s ceremony. He reminded his audience that service members are not the only ones who make sacrifices; the families and loved ones of service members sacrifice much in their own ways.
“The sacrifices have been made not just by those who have served, who raise their right hand and swore to defend this country, but also by their families,” said Norrell. “They sacrifice so much.”
Norrell remembers his mother sacrificing her career to move with her husband on his assignments. Norrell and his siblings had to spend extended times away from one or both of their parents, being raised by relatives when their father was deployed.
Wal-Mart has been a sponsor of Wreaths Across America for 14 years, said Bruce Hoffman, a general manager who works with logistics and transportation for the company.
“The company’s involved in a lot of charities, and this is just one we thought was very key to support,” he said. “We provide a monetary donation, and we provide transportation with 12 trailers to be delivered across the United States.”
Hoffman said that about 200,000 wreaths will be delivered to various cemeteries across the nation this year.
“The pleasures that we are enjoying right now are bought by a price,” Black said. “Some young woman, some young man is standing at their post at some remote location by themselves and they’re paying that price, and it’s important for all of us to recognize that.”
