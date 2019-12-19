Fifty-eight Waynesboro police officers, EMS, firefighters and dispatchers were on the receiving end for a change Thursday afternoon when they were treated to lunch at The Fishin’ Pig.
“We feel very appreciated,” said Waynesboro Police Department Sgt. Fred Smith. “We serve the community and community leaders like Mr. Friendly come back out and they help us out. It’s definitely a good thing for the community to give back to us.”
Smith said Waynesboro police have a good relationship with the community they serve, “and it shows.”
“This is great. A lot of times when we have to deal with the community it’s a negative aspect,” Smith, who has been with the department for 24 years, said.
He added that it’s “a good feeling your community leaders have your back.”
“I think that over the years I’ve been an officer, community relations have improved,” Smith said.
The food Thursday was “excellent,” according to Smith.
“[The Fishin Pig] is among the best restaurants in the city.”
Officer Richard Boyce, a School Resource Officer at Waynesboro High School, said it feels good to work in a community that appreciates its first responders.
“To my knowledge, I think that Perry’s the first community leader to organize something like this,” said Boyce, who has been with Waynesboro Police Department for more than two years.
Many local organizations bring food to the different departments, but Boyce could not remember a luncheon event organized for first responders.
“Always,” Boyce said of whether the food was good. “The best BBQ in Waynesboro.”
Steve Ward is executive director of the Waynesboro First Aid Crew. He has been with the department for 16 years. He said seven members of the department attended Thursday’s luncheon.
“More than a free lunch,” Ward said of the meal. “It is a nice gesture toward the community we serve. It’s a nice thank you.”
Ward said the department gets thank you cards, fruit baskets and aid from the community, which department members appreciate.
“[The luncheon] definitely does [make us feel appreciated. It’s extremely worthwhile,” Ward said. “We’re still going to do what we have to do.”
Ward added that The Fishin’ Pig was a great location in case anyone got a call and had to leave quickly.
“The food was good. It was nice to be able to have a hot meal — and to be able to sit down and eat,” Ward said.
The luncheon also provided members of each department — police, fire and rescue — an opportunity to chat with each other and with customers of The Fishin’ Pig. Ward said when they respond to emergency calls they do not always have time to chat with members of other departments.
“It’s good for the public to see us out and about,” Ward said.
The Fishin’ Pig co-owner Perry Friendly said he got the idea last week to do something special for Waynesboro’s first responders.
“I was driving to work and it was just a nasty day,” said Friendly.
He drove by a scene where squad cars and first aid had responded to a call.
“They were just doing their thing. They don’t get enough appreciation,” Friendly said.
He called Waynesboro Police Chief Mike Wilhelm and within 30 minutes the two men had agreed that The Fishin’ Pig would host a luncheon for first responders.
“We set up a huge buffet with everything on it so they could get in and eat pretty quickly,” Friendly said.
First responders enjoyed salad, green beans, rolls, macaroni and cheese, brown beans, chicken and, of course, BBQ.
