For those in need of a service dog, God’s Canine Angels helps provide the greatest Christmas gifts.
God’s Canine Angels, a nonprofit organization located in Stuarts Draft that exists to provide affordable service dogs to qualifying individuals, hosted a holiday open house where clients, volunteers, staff and community members could come together and celebrate the season while learning more about the organization’s mission.
Many attendees at the open house were recipients of a service dog through God’s Canine Angels.
Lisa Brady is deaf. Her Corgi, Tebow, has been her faithful helper and companion for two and a half years, and Brady feels extra thankful for him during the holidays.
“He tells me when people walk by and want to talk to me. He’ll come up and nudge me. He’s learning to come and get me when somebody rings the doorbell, because I can’t hear it,” Brady said. Tebow paws her gently to get her attention, as Brady is unable to hear barking.
“He’s a companion that sticks right by me all the time so I don’t have to be so nervous and scared. If there’s a sound, he’ll look at it, and I’ll follow him so I know where it’s coming from,” she said.
Brady is also grateful for the gift of God’s Canine Angels.
“I love it here. It’s the best thing that’s ever happened for us,” she said.
Elizabeth “Tizzy” von Trapp Walker, who pastors a church in Staunton, is another individual who counts God’s Canine Angels and her canine companion as a gift this Christmas.
Walker is deaf, although her hearing is aided with the help of cochlear implants and a hearing aid. Hard of hearing her whole life, her service dog, a golden retriever named Hudson, is a tremendous help in many ways.
“He helps me to be aware of my surroundings,” Walker said of Hudson.
Walker sleeps without her hearing aids, so at night, she said she is completely deaf. Although her husband is there most of the time, he leaves early in the morning for work. Hudson provides a safe presence and will make her aware if anything is happening, Walker explained.
Hudson also provides Walker with much needed companionship.
“The emotional side of it is very important. Being deaf is very isolating, and I spend tremendous amounts of time by myself at home, or at the office, and I just feel more comfortable with him there. He is very loving. He’ll come up and lean into me for hugs,” Walker said.
Walker loves God’s Canine Angels for multiple reasons. One reason is their sliding scale method of fees for a service dog, which is adjusted to an affordable rate based on a client’s income, taxes, and other financial factors.
“It costs anywhere between $30 and $40,000 to train a dog. With a sliding scale based on your taxes and whatnot, that was reduced to $7,500 for me. I’m in the process of raising that money,” Walker said.
Walker also appreciates that the organization is local, and that they allow a dog to pick their person and form a bond rather than simply assign one.
“The fact that the dog picks you, it’s an interesting experience,” Walker said.
Finally, Walker expressed her thankfulness for the support she receives from God’s Canine Angels.
“They’ve been very supportive. They’ve been tough with me when they’ve had to be. They’ve been patient with me. If you’re doing something that needs to change, they will let you know. While that’s not always what you want to hear, it’s better for both me and Hudson in the long run.”
Stacey Payne, a co-founder of God’s Canine Angels, has also been a gift to Walker and Hudson.
“Stacey will also model what she’s teaching him. When I see her do some things with him, I go, ‘Oh!’” Walker said.
Walker and Hudson have one year left with God’s Canine Angels in the 18-month training program.
“One of the things about here that I really love is that it becomes a family,” Walker said.
Anyone interested in learning more about God’s Canine Angels may contact Stacey Payne at: godsk9angels@gmail.com, or visit the organization’s website at: godsk9angels.org.
