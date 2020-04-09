Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...FOR THE WIND ADVISORY ACROSS ELEVATIONS ABOVE 2000 FEET, WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. FOR THE FREEZE WATCH, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AROUND 26 TO 30 DEGREES OVER THE RIDGES AND 30 TO 32 DEGREES IN THE VALLEYS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...AUGUSTA AND ROCKINGHAM COUNTIES, AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE. * WHEN...FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING. FOR THE FREEZE WATCH, FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&