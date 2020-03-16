Augusta County declared a state of emergency Monday in response to coronavirus (COVID-19), effectively closing the government center to non-essential business until further notice.
“The declaration allows the county to make decisions quickly concerning emergency actions that might be needed in the best interest of and for the welfare of residents, as well as allocate local resources as necessary,” the county said in a statement.
As of Monday, Augusta County has cancelled public use of the government center as a meeting space until further notice. However, government business-related meetings will continue to meet as scheduled.
In addition, access to the government center building will be limited to only essential business that cannot be accomplished online, over the telephone or through the mail. The community is asked to call (540) 245-5600 with any questions before making a trip to the government center.
The most up-to-date information regarding public meeting status can be found online at https://www.co.augusta.va.us/residents/county-calendars/all-county-events-list.
