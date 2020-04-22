VERONA — Augusta County’s budget could thin out to the tune of $5.1 million in fiscal year 2021 based on early projections the board of supervisors received at a budget public hearing on Wednesday night.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping across the U.S. the county prepared a budget for the next fiscal year of $104,414,222, which was an increase from fiscal year 2020 of 3%, or $3,352,993. However, Augusta County’s Finance Director Misty Cook presented a number of potential losses the county could face in the upcoming fiscal year.
Cook projected a 1% loss of collections on real estate totaling $468,000; a 5% loss on personal property totaling $650,000; a 10% loss on sales tax amounting to $640,000; a $950,000 loss on business licenses; a 25% reduction on lodging and meals amounting to $150,000 and $637,000 respectively; and a 5% loss on all other revenues totaling $1.6 million. In total, the county is projecting losses of more than $5 million in fiscal year 2021.
To offset the decline in revenues, Cook proposed eliminating the 2% pay increase for all county employees, as well as continuing the county’s hiring freeze and eliminating new positions that were originally proposed in the budget.
The new positions initially proposed in the budget included four new EMS-only positions for fire and rescue and a temporary tax examiner for the Commissioner of Revenue. A new program coordinator for parks and recreation and an associate planner in community development also were added. Lastly, the county intended to add a branch manager position for the new Weyers Cave library branch that was set to open this spring.
In addition, Cook suggested reducing all departments operating budgets between 5% and 10%. Cook also recommended reallocating money previously set aside for the courthouse project and reducing regional contribution funding.
Even with the revenue losses estimated, Cook said the county fully funded the school board's budget of $46.4 million.
In the current fiscal year, Cook projects a revenue loss of more than $1 million.
County administrator Timothy Fitzgerald said he “feels comfortable” meeting the FY20 reduction goal, but FY21 is a “much harder goal to achieve.”
Only former supervisor Tracy Pyles commented during the budget public hearing, noting the budget was not prepared accurately to reflect the crisis and the county should reduce its real estate tax rate from 63 cents per $100 to 58 cents.
“To think that we’re going to weigh in on a budget tonight that is irrelevant in terms of what money is coming in and how it’s going out is unfair to us," Pyles said. "We can’t be knowledgeable about this, and it should be an open door."
The board is set to approve the fiscal budget for 2021 and adopt the tax rates at its regularly scheduled May 13 meeting.
