At Waynesboro City Council’s regular meeting Monday night, a resolution to provide $1 million for a “Waynesboro Campus” of the Virginia Museum of Natural History downtown was approved.
According to the press release, the package includes “direct financial contributions, in-kind support and real property, and is contingent on the additional financial support from the Commonwealth of Virginia for the construction of a new building in downtown Waynesboro.”
“We are delighted to be working with the Virginia Museum of Natural History on their project to build a Waynesboro Campus,” Waynesboro Mayor Terry Short said in the press release. “Since the General Assembly appropriated funds for architectural and engineering design, the project is now considered ready for bid. We are fortunate to have a strong General Assembly delegation, and we hope they will be successful in the 2020 legislative session in securing final funding so that the project can move forward.”
Waynesboro City officials, the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority (EDA) and the Center for Coldwaters Restoration have been working with the VMNH in Martinsville since 2011 to find a site for a campus in the River City.
The General Assembly confirmed, according to the press release, that $250,000 was allocated for engineering and architectural work in Virginia’s fiscal 2019 budget.
“The revitalization of downtown is a major goal of the city," said Greg Hitchin, Waynesboro’s director of Economic Development and Tourism, in the press release. "A campus of the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro is a huge step in redefining our landscape and will provide an exceptional opportunity to augment the existing cultural amenities and recreational opportunities in the area for citizens and visitors, while providing jobs and supporting small businesses."
An update was given at Monday’s city council meeting by VMNH Executive Director Dr. Joe Keiper on the engineering and architectural work for the Waynesboro campus.
“The preliminary concept shows a stunning two-story structure located on the current Constitution Park parking lot at the NE corner of Main and Arch Streets in downtown,” the press release stated.
The mountains are visible in the distance and the South River in the foreground from the rooftop of the building.
“The Waynesboro Campus will house exhibits interpreting the natural history of the unique and beautiful resources of the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge region,” Keiper said at the meeting, according to the press release.
For more information, visit www.waynesborobusiness.com/virginia-museum-of-natural-history.
