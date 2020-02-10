Waynesboro City Council is seeking candidates to represent Ward A at least through June 30, 2020.
Elzena Anderson, current Ward A councilperson, announced her resignation last week. Council must fill her unexpired term at least through June 30, with a permanent replacement to be decided by voters during city council elections on May 5.
Candidates must be legally eligible to vote and must reside in Ward A.
“We’ve appreciated your service to the community,” Mayor Terry Short said to Anderson after reading the announcement.
Interested individuals are asked to send their resume and expression of interest to Julia Bortle, Clerk of Council, by Feb. 28.
