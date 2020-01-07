Weather Alert

...ICY ROADS POSSIBLE TONIGHT... TEMPERATURES WILL DROP WELL BELOW FREEZING OVER THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY, EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, AND WESTERN MARYLAND TONIGHT. ANY UNTREATED SURFACES MAY BECOME ICY. ALSO, AREAS OF FOG ARE EXPECTED AS WELL AND VISIBILITY MAY BE REDUCED TO AROUND ONE- QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. THE COMBINATION OF THE FOG AND SLIPPERY SPOTS WILL MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT ON UNTREATED SURFACES. USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING TONIGHT AND BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY ALONG WITH SLIPPERY SPOTS, EVEN IF THE SURFACE APPEARS TO BE WET.