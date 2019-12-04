FISHERSVILLE — The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual legislative breakfast on Dec. 10 at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel and Conference Center in Staunton.
Community members are invited to hear first hand what's on the horizon for the Commonwealth when the General Assembly convenes in January 2020. John Avoli, R-Staunton; Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge; Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon; and Chris Runion, R-Rockingham will be in attendance.
"Serving our community as an advocate for local business is a core tenet of the chamber," said Aimee Rose, chamber board chair. "We enjoy a strong relationship with our delegation and look forward to convening this open forum, providing our members an opportunity to deepen their connections with local representatives as well."
This year's event begins at 8 a.m. The choir from Grace Christian School will perform, and Fishburne Military School will provide a presentation of colors.
Attendees are asked to register for the event online at www.augustava.com by Friday.
