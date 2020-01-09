VERONA — Residents will soon be able to watch Augusta County Board of Supervisors meetings from the comfort of their own homes after the board voted Wednesday to live stream their meetings.
County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said the county did two live stream tests, reaching more than 370 people.
“I think there are some pros to doing this — providing real-time, accurate information and that the citizens can see the meeting and hear what’s going on,” Fitzgerald said. “Digital is really a new norm for folks, and that’s an expectation of our citizens.”
Pam Carter, who was elected to serve as vice-chair in 2020, asked about the cost associated. Fitzgerald said other than buying a tripod for the camera they already have, there’s no upfront cost. The county is looking into a more heavy duty camera for a “better viewing experience overall,” he added, but doesn’t anticipate it to be an enormous amount.
Carter motioned and the board approved live streaming to begin at their Jan. 22 meeting.
In addition to approving live streaming, the board appointed new committees and commissions for the new year.
Re-elected as chairman for the third year in a row, Middle River Supervisor Gerald Garber will continue to serve on the Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC), Governmental Opportunities Committee, Economic Development Committee, and as a school liaison.
North River Supervisor Jeff Slaven, who was formerly a citizen member of the Agricultural and Forestal District Committee, was appointed to the committee as the supervisor member — replacing former North River Supervisor Marshall Pattie. Riverheads Supervisor Michael Shull will also serve on that committee. There are currently two citizen vacancies on the Agricultural and Forestal District Committee.
Slaven also will serve on the Property Committee, as a Rockingham/Augusta liaison and on the Agriculture Industry Board.
In addition to the Agricultural and Forestal District Committee, Shull will serve on the Public Safety Committee — formerly the Emergency Services Committee — the Property Committee, Ordinance Review and Solar Committee.
Beverley Manor Supervisor Butch Wells will serve on the Public Safety Committee alongside Shull, as well as the Economic Development Committee.
Pastures Supervisor Pam Carter was appointed as a liaison for boards and commissions, the General Assembly and school board. She also will serve on the Audit Committee and CAP-SAW.
South River Supervisor Steve Morelli, who replaces former supervisor Carolyn Bragg, will serve as a liaison to both parks and recreation and the library board. His committee appointments include the Audit Committee and Shenandoah Workforce Development.
Replacing former Wayne Supervisor Wendell Coleman, Scott Seaton will be the Recycling Committee liaison. In addition, Seaton will serve on CAP-SAW and Metropolitan Planning Organization.
