Virginia lawmakers spent last Tuesday making critical votes in the General Assembly on what is known as Crossover Day — the last day for both the House of Delegates and Senate to vote on their own bills.
After Crossover Day, legislators can only consider bills passed in the other chamber or on budget-related items. In order to become a law, both chambers have to pass the bill before they come before Gov. Ralph Northam.
Now more than halfway through the 2020 session, delegates from Virginia filed more than 1,700 bills and 828 bills are moving forward.
John Avoli
20th District Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, introduced two bills in which he was the chief patron of this session. The first bill sought to allow localities to regulate the use of air cannons commonly used to repel birds. Air cannons became a point of contention in Augusta County last October after residents brought forth concerns on noise, but farmers expressed concern with losing crops.
Avoli’s air cannon bill was assigned to a counties, cities and towns subcommittee on land use. A representative from Avoli’s office said that the delegate moved to strike the bill this session on advice from the Virginia Farm Bureau that the bill was too broad and could have adverse effects on other localities in the Commonwealth. The Farm Bureau will work with counties like Augusta on a solution to the air cannon issue, Avoli’s office said.
Avoli’s second bill on designating the Virginia long rifle as the official firearm of Virginia died in the rules committee.
In the remaining portion of the session, Avoli’s office said the former teacher and director of the Frontier Culture Museum is looking forward to supporting a number of different budget amendments including those on teacher pay and funding for the Virginia Museum of Natural History.
The 2020 session is Avoli’s first after receiving nearly 59% of votes in the November 2019 General Election. He replaced retiring delegate Richard “Dickie” Bell, also a Republican from Staunton.
Chris Runion
Fellow freshman Del. Chris Runion, R-Rockingham, saw slightly better success at the midway point of the session. Runion was elected with more than 58% of the votes, replacing Republican Steve Landes of Weyers Cave, who opted to run for Clerk of Court in Augusta County.
Runion’s House Bill 134 on establishing Department of Education guidelines on individualized education program (IEPs) passed on a 96-2 vote on Feb. 6. It moved to the Senate floor on Feb. 7, and passed unanimously out of the education and health Senate committee on Friday.
“I was pleased to carry this bill after learning about the impact it would have on keeping developmentally disabled individuals out of the criminal justice system,” Runion, who represents the 25th district, said in a statement. “As a society, we must look out for those who cannot care for themselves.”
His bill to modify annexation agreements between the Town of Elkton and Rockingham County also moved to the Senate floor on Feb. 7 on a block vote from the house. The bill passed unanimously out of the Senate committee on local government on Monday. Runion said as a former planning commissioner for Rockingham County, he’s “happy to help make local government more effective and accessible for county residents.”
A third bill to create a statute of limitations on actions on construction contracts was incorporated into a similar bill from Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg.
Runion’s final two bills, one on Virginia small business financing authority and one on Virginia economic development partnership authority, were both unanimously voted to be “laid on the table” — meaning they would be passed by and could be brought up again for future consideration.
Ronnie Campbell
The 2020 session marks Republican Ronnie Campbell’s second. The 24th District delegate from Rockbridge saw most of his 10 bills tabled or left in committees, while three advanced to the Senate.
However, the two-time delegate representing the 24th district said he’s not discouraged because a lot of his bills were meant to start conversations. Del. Campbell said he plans to reintroduce at least two pieces of legislation again in the future — one bill on workers’ compensation for police dispatchers and a resolution to study cost-effective care for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
“The police dispatchers I will definitely bring back next year,” Campbell, a former state trooper, said. “Sometimes down here, bills have to come back several years in a row before you can get enough people to pay attention to it so that you can move it forward, and that’s what I’m doing with these.”
Campbell’s first bill to survive Crossover Day passed on a block vote from the House. The bill would require an oversize or overweight permit to vehicles traveling through the City of Lexington when the designation of a route is appropriate. However, the delegate said Monday he had plans to strike the bill on his own this session.
“What we’re trying to do with that bill is trucks hauling wood products can get an overweight permit because they have no way of weighing the trucks in the woods, but it requires them to stay on Route 60, so they have to go through historic downtown Lexington,” Campbell, R-Rockbridge, said. “It’s just a safety issue on this, and we’re trying to get this taken care of without actually passing the bill.”
The second of Campbell’s bills to move forward would designate Maury River as a component of the Virginia Scenic Rivers System, and passed the House on a 90-9 vote. The last, a bill to authorize localities more flexibility in grass cutting ordinances, unanimously passed the House and has been referred to the Senate committee on local government. It passed out of the committee on a 14-1 vote Thursday.
Looking ahead to the second half of the session, Campbell said he’s looking to support budget amendments including one to add five additional positions at Natural Bridge in Rockbridge, as well as additional funding for the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington.
Campbell’s district spans Rockbridge and Bath counties, parts of Amherst and Augusta counties, and the independent cities of Lexington and Buena Vista.
Emmett Hanger
Veteran Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, introduced 30 bills in the 2020 session.
Only four of Hanger’s bills did not survive Crossover Day — one for a bill that would have added private police officers employed by a private police department to the definition of law enforcement for purposes of the crimes of assault, and assault and battery. It was voted down by the Senate committee on judiciary in a 6-8 vote. The second, a bill to establish the Virginia Redistricting Commission, was passed by indefinitely.
The remaining two bills were stricken at Hanger’s request, one that would have required the DMV to take payment via mail and one to develop a unified public-private early childhood education system.
Four of his bills — ranging in topics from motor vehicle fuels sales tax, creating a Virginia Health Benefit Exchange, offender medical and mental health records and the Virginia Redistricting Commission — were incorporated with bills from other legislators this session.
The senator’s remaining slate of bills on topics including juvenile law enforcement records, firearms in a licensed family day home, and allowing people with concealed handgun permits to possess a stun weapon on school property while in a motor vehicle, all advanced to the House this session.
Hanger represents Virginia’s 24th Senate District, spanning most of the Shenandoah Valley including the independent cities of Waynesboro and Staunton, as well as all of Augusta, Greene and Madison counties, and parts of Rockingham and Culpeper counties.
For a complete listing of legislation proposed this session, visit lis.virginia.gov.
