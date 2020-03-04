RICHMOND — Last month, Delegate Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, spoke in favor of his floor amendment, which would increase respective salaries for sheriffs, deputy sheriffs and support staff in sheriff's departments.
"Our sheriffs, deputies and staff in sheriff's departments are some of our hardworking people, and they are some of our least compensated," said Campbell, a former state trooper. "Our deputy sheriffs have been underpaid for far too long and will be making slightly above the new minimum wage in a couple of years."
Campbell spent more than 25 years serving as a Virginia State Trooper, and added that he hopes the House Appropriations Committee will reconsider the pay raises and provide a substantial pay increase for our first responders.
Campbell represents Virginia’s 24th district in the House of Delegates. District 24 includes Rockbridge and Bath counties, parts of Amherst and Augusta counties, and the independent cities of Lexington and Buena Vista.
