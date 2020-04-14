As the deadline passed for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to approve or veto legislation this session on Saturday — only one bill sat on the veto desk: changing the definition of milk.
House Bill 119, sponsored by Del. Barry Knight, R-Chesapeake, and co-patroned by Chris Runion, R-Rockingham, sought to limit the definition of milk as “the lacteal secretion of a healthy hooved mammal.”
The bill further outlined plans to ban all products misbranded as “milk,” which would have mandated that plant-based products including almond milk, soy milk and rice milk be re-branded. Human breast milk would have been an exception.
In the governor’s veto explanation, Northam said “eliminating the ability to label certain food products with the term ‘milk’ could hinder some businesses’ ability to thrive in Virginia.”
Northam added the bill “likely conflicts” with both the U.S. Constitution and the Constitution of Virginia and each’s protection of commercial speech.
The bill originally passed the House on a 66-32 vote before moving to the Senate which voted to pass the bill 24-16.
Even without the veto, the law wouldn’t have been enacted unless 11 out of 14 other Southern states passed similar legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.