WASHINGTON, D.C.—Implications surrounding Dominion’s Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) crossing of the Appalachian Trail at the Augusta-Nelson County line near Waynesboro were heard before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday morning. The case set the U.S. Forest Service and the ACP against seven Valley environmental and cultural organizations represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC).
Although the case focused on one very narrow part of the law involving a revoked pipeline permit through the National Forest, it has drawn national attention. Dozens of members of the public started lining up early Sunday evening in order to secure one of the approximately 50 tickets available to the general public for the hour-long arguments before the Justices. Among those in line were both opponents and proponents of the pipeline, including Dominion employees, members of the organizations represented by SELC, opponents of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline near Roanoke, and financial analysts eager to assess future viabilities of projects such as the ACP.
The argument involved Dominion’s proposal to run its 42-inch high pressure natural gas line 600 feet under the Appalachian Trail and the Blue Ridge Parkway by boring a nearly mile-long tunnel that many consider to be a very risky engineering plan. The crux of the case is that the Forest Service issued a permit for the tunnel under the Appalachian Trail at a point where the footpath, which is administered by the National Park Service, passes through the National Forest.
Federal law, however, prohibits other federal agencies from issuing permits for natural gas infrastructure across National Park Service lands and SELC argued that the permit should not have been issued. In December of 2018, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit agreed, and revoked the permit. The Forest Service and Dominion appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The case has drawn national attention with President Donald Trump’s administration arguing that upholding the Fourth Circuit ruling could negatively hamper natural gas production because it would create a 2,000-mile barrier to pipeline development.
Not so, argued SELC, representing the Cowpasture River Preservation Association, Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, Highlanders for Responsible Development, Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation and Virginia Wilderness Committee, as well as the Sierra Club representing itself and Wild Virginia.
They argued that, although no pipeline has been allowed to cross the trail through federal lands since it became part of the National Park Service system, dozens of instances of pipelines crossing the trail where it traverses state or private land do exist. Further, SELC lawyer D.J. Gerken, who argued the case in the lower court, explained that the law is working as intended by “protect[ing] the best places in America where we can protect them.”
Supporting SELC’s position by filing “friend of the court” briefs were the local governments of Staunton and Nelson County, who fear the larger impacts of the ACP such as drinking water contamination and negative repercussions on their economies tied to outdoor recreation and tourism.
Significantly, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring also filed a brief in support of the SELC argument, noting that a diminished need exists within the state for natural gas from the ACP as well as a desire to protect “several of Virginia’s most cherished places.”
Monday’s argument, which sometimes drew laughter from the packed room filled with several hundred people, revolved around the semantics of how to legally define terms such as land, trails and the administration thereof.
“It’s a difficult distinction to wrap one’s head around,” said Justice Elena Kagan in trying to parse the argument that the trail is separate from the land on which it exists. “I don’t know really quite how to say it except that nobody makes this distinction in real life.”
Justice Stephen Breyer, in trying to understand the difference between tunneling under the trail rather than crossing on the surface, exclaimed: “I mean, I don’t know how far you go down when you have property. Maybe you go to the center of the earth.”
After a little more than an hour of argument and questions from the Justices, the proceedings concluded. The crowd, including Dominion CEO Tom Farrell, exited to await a ruling from the court in late spring.
In the meantime, the ACP, increasingly termed an imperiled project in financial circles, still has a long road ahead of it. Now over two years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget, the ACP faces many unresolved issues stemming from its eight missing permits, a dwindling demand for new gas-fired infrastructure, and other looming legal problems including a challenge to its overarching permit with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
All pipeline construction was halted more than a year ago leaving the ACP less than 6% complete, none of it in Virginia.
