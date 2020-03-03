The majority of Valley voters cast their ballots for former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
Also on the ballot were Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, former senator from Vermont, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. representative from Hawaii’s 2nd district.
“Voting blue no matter who,” said Ginger Parker of Waynesboro at the Wayne Hills Center on Tuesday evening of her motto.
However, as she entered her polling site, Parker said she was still unsure for whom she would vote. She said her decision would be based upon who had the best chance of beating President Donald Trump in November.
Parker said she was OK with the more progressive Democratic candidates, but was leaning toward Biden.
“I love Elizabeth Warren,” Parker said. “I just don’t think she’s going to be able to make it.”
Working against Warren, according to Parker, is that she is a woman and considerd “shrill” by some.
“I’ll probably vote for Warren,” said Kurt Johnson of Waynesboro at Wayne Hills Center. “She seems to be the brightest.”
Johnson said Warren “seems to have an agenda for moving forward in this country.”
Charles Milliser of Waynesboro said he was voting for Biden.
Charles Milliser of Waynesboro said he was voting for Biden.
“I think he’s probably the best candidate,” Milliser said at the Wayne Hills Center.
At Gypsy Hill Park Gymnasium in Staunton, Gerald Johnson of Staunton, who usually votes Democrat, said he cast his ballot for Biden.
“I think he’s the best candidate to beat his opponent,” Johnson said. “I think that’s what we need.”
Athena Hall of Staunton also voted for Biden at Gypsy Hill Park because she thinks he will “continue the Obama/Biden coalition that was built.”
“I voted for Mr. Biden because I followed his politics since I was in high school, and he has a lot of politics that line up with my values,” Hall said.
Richard Melson of Waynesboro voted at the Preston L. Yancey Station in Fishersville.
Melson, who usually leans toward voting for independent candidates, said he voted for Biden.
“I figured I would vote for someone who’s actually a practicing Democrat,” Melson said.
When it comes to Biden’s politics, Melson said Biden is “pretty much going to follow along Obama.”
“Bernie is promising too many things, and where is the money going to come from?” Melson said about why he did not vote for Sanders.
Jeanie Monroe of Fishersville voted for Biden at the Preston L. Yancey Station.
“I don’t think Mr. Sanders has a hope in h, e, double hockey sticks of getting any of his programs through,” said Monroe.
However, she said she thinks that Biden has the hope and the heart to get the job done.
“We’re in a very dangerous place right now,” Monroe said.
According to Monroe, Americans need someone “to put everyone back together,” and Biden is the candidate who could do that.
Tiffany Potter, president of the Waynesboro Democratic Committee, said she was voter No. 9 in Ward C in Waynesboro at 6:05 a.m. on Tuesday.
“I’m glad people are showing up to participate in the future of our country,” she said in an email statement. “We cannot sustain four more years of this erosion of rights for vulnerable populations in particular and all Americans in general who are not the 1% supported by this administration.”
Potter said the Waynesboro Democrats “are ready to hit the ground for the eventual nominee.”
“We are committed to ensuring basic human rights, protecting the environment, our fellow Americans regardless of income, gender, sexual orientation, race, or political affiliation. We are committed to restoring humanity and decency,” Potter said.
Potter said she encourages everyone to get involved by joined the Democratic Committee, knocking on doors and having hard conversations “because this country cannot survive more of this erosion of basic rights and liberties.”
Biden earned 48.1% of Waynesboro’s votes, or 1,320 votes. Warren received 321 votes or 11.7%. Sanders’ 778 votes in the River City equaled 28% of votes. Waynesboro residents gave Bloomberg 7.4% of votes or 203 votes. Gabbard earned 34 votes in Waynesboro.
In the city of Staunton, Biden earned 42.9% of votes, or 1,754 votes. Warren received 17.5% of votes, or 715 votes. Sanders received 29% of the vote, or 1,189 votes. Bloomberg earned 246 votes from Staunton residents. Or 6% of votes. Gabbard’s 47 votes came to 1.15% of votes.
In Augusta County, Biden received 51% of votes, or 3,071 county votes. Warren earned 621 county votes, or more than 10% of votes. Sanders, former senator from Vermont received 1,511 votes in the county or 25% of votes. Bloomberg’s 8.6% of votes equaled 517 votes Tuesday in Augusta County. Gabbard received 1.62% of votes or 98 votes.
