During Monday night’s regular business meeting, Waynesboro city council will consider adopting a slightly revised resolution labeling Waynesboro a “Constitutional City of Virginia” that more specifically highlights the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution within the text body.
“The members of the Waynesboro City Council have heard and understood the concerns of a number of the residents of our city related to our Second Amendment rights,” Waynesboro councilman Sam Hostetter said. “In light of various proposals in front of the state legislature, and acknowledging the right to bear arms guaranteed in both the U.S. and Virginia constitutions, we will be considering a proposal to declare Waynesboro a ‘constitutional city.’ This would reaffirm our support for the rights spelled out in both the U.S. and Virginia constitutions.”
Waynesboro city manager Mike Hamp confirmed council members plan on considering whether to adopt a resolution naming Waynesboro a constitutional city at Monday’s meeting in the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building on Main Street.
“This body expresses its commitment to respect, preserve and uphold the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article I and 13 of the Virginia Constitution,” the resolution states.
The initial resolution drafted by city council, presented in a public hearing two weeks ago, would have called Waynesboro a “Constitutional City” rather than a Second Amendment sanctuary city, wherein it expressed support for upholding the entirety of both the U.S. and Virginia constitutions rather than focusing on one specific amendment.
During the public hearing, some constituents in attendance asked council what they meant by constitutional city as opposed to sanctuary City.
Melisa Michelsen, city attorney who assisted in reviewing and drafting the resolution, explained the language choice behind constitutional city resolution.
“The Virginia Constitution requires local governing bodies to enforce all laws passed by the General Assembly. That is an oath that the city council takes. So they can’t pick and choose which portions of the Constitution that they’re going to enforce,” Michelsen said. “The way it works is, the General Assembly passes laws, and the courts decide whether they’re constitutional or enforceable or not, and the local governing body enforces them until the courts tell them otherwise.”
That means, Michelsen continued, city council as a local governing body has no authority over laws passed by the General Assembly. The sanctuary city label “takes things one step further” by asserting a local governing body will not enforce state laws, which is not the way the legal system works and goes against the state constitution, she said. A resolution labeling Waynesboro a “constitutional city,” however, expresses the city’s intent to support its citizens’ constitutional rights — including the Second Amendment — and would still send a message to Richmond that many of the city’s citizens are concerned that certain legislation being considered would infringe upon this constitutional right, she added.
“I believe this is a strong statement, yet one that conforms with the legal fact that we do not have jurisdiction to write nor ignore state laws,” Hostetter said. “I believe that as a city and as individual citizens, we can and should continue to let our legislators know our thoughts about these issues.”
