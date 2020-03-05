After interviewing five applicants to fill an interim term as Ward A councilperson, Waynesboro City Council decided Monday to postpone making a decision until Monday.
The reason Waynesboro City Council must pick a person to represent Ward A through June 30 is because Elzena Anderson, the former Ward A representative, announced her resignation effective Sunday in early Feburary. Council members must fill her unexpired term through June 30, with a permanent replacement to be decided by voters during city council elections on May 5.
Five people applied to fill the temporary position.
Tim Williams, Jeanie McCutcheon, Andrea Jackson, as well as current Ward A candidates Kanise Marshall and Lana Williams, were interviewed by council members Thursday night. After the interviews and a closed door discussion, council members agreed to wait before making a decision.
Council members are expected to pick a candidate at Monday night’s regular meeting.
