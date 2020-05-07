More Information

» Watch city council's May 7 budget public hearing n on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGKMMR5pdeo.

» Download the city manager's recommended 2021 budget at waynesboro.va.us under "Quick Links."

» Virtually attend city council's public hearing on Thursday, May 14, at 7 p.m. on government access television or the city's YouTube channel.

» Submit your comments online at waynesboro.va.us or by emailing bortleje@ci.waynesboro.va.us by 5 p.m. on May 14. Call (844) 844-9200 during the May 14 meeting and use access code 398145# to speak.