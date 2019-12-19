The Faded Poppy, a locally owned wedding coordination and floral arrangement business, is opening a store on Rosser Avenue in Waynesboro.
Owned by Sara and Jason Kite, the Faded Poppy began as a home-based business, but is expanding into a brick-and-mortar location. The Rosser Avenue suite will be an extension of the home-based business where customers can find special wedding or house-warming gifts for their loved ones. With the exception of some European items and Turkish towels, everything offered will be small-batch, USA-made products, many of which come from local small businesses, Sara said.
“We’re not trying to compete with Amazon, Walmart, and Target,” she said. “Our gifts are special. You should want to come here and buy that special something for someone that they’re not going to throw in the trash.”
Sara and Jason met at a bar where Sara was working. Jason was on a business trip from England, and Sara overheard him saying that he had been eating nothing but bar food all week. Following her New Year resolution to meet new and interesting people, and being a “good Southern girl,” Sara invited him to a cookout for some real food. Jason accepted the invitation, and the rest is history. Jason and Sara soon found themselves planning their wedding an ocean apart. The pair have now been together for 14 years and help other couples to have the perfect wedding.
The Faded Poppy officially opened for business on Sara and Jason’s 10th anniversary, Sara said. The business began primarily as a floral arrangement service for weddings.
“My husband and I both came from grandmothers who were avid gardeners and loved their lilies and their pretty things,” Sara said. “Both of us love having fresh flowers. We love gardens, so it was a natural, ‘Let’s just try this and see what happens.’ And then it just kind of boomed from there. We weren’t sure if people would even like our aesthetic, but they do, and we love it! We’re garden-inspired, so everything still looks like it’s living instead of a ball of sad.”
The Faded Poppy aesthetic is inspired by a marriage of Jason’s English heritage, and Sara’s American upbringing, described as “English inspired; American made.”
Between 2007 and 2014, Faded Poppy clients were mainly family members and friends. By 2014, Sara and Jason began moving forward more intentionally with the business.
“[We] got our business license, did all the things so that the news would take us seriously, other venues would take us seriously. It was pretty intimidating, but we did it and loved it,” Sara said.
A grant from Grow Waynesboro helped to pay the first year’s rent in the downtown location.
“We’ve been planning and doing flower arrangements here since we outgrew our basement,” Sara said. “It was nice to have a separate place to go to, because I could come here and go to work and then go home. “We knew eventually we were going to put something in here; we just weren’t sure where that was headed, how that would shape out.”
That something has shaped out to be a brick-and-mortar store, while also functioning as a space where clients can find a relaxing atmosphere to meet with Sara and Jason to work on wedding plans.
“The gifts and things that we’re sourcing are also going to be small-batch, USA-made to try to help the makers of the world,” Sara said.
Items found at the Faded Poppy mercantile are unique. Many of the products come from local small businesses and creators, or come from other Virginia locations such as Richmond.
“We use a site that connects us with local makers, or creative makers. It’s sort of like a wholesale place, but for small businesses,” Sara explained. A major goal of the Faded Poppy is to help support and grow other small businesses.
The Faded Poppy is looking to partner with Pyramid New Age Apothecary Shop in downtown Waynesboro, Sara said, as well as Rachel Lettering based in Swope, which specializes in calligraphy.
“She’s crazy good,” Sara said of Rachel. “We are going to be partnering with her to have some ready-to-go items for couples. A lot of our DIY couples do not have the funds to have hand-painted invitations, hand-painted everything. So we are working with her to have some ready-to-take items for couples, like table numbers and stuff like that.”
Sara and Jason plan to offer some items that couples can rent for their wedding, such as signs and table cards, or other things that would otherwise be used only once.
“We try to talk to our couples about re-using and re-purposing things, not just adding more things to the dumpsters. We are conscious of what we’re sending them and what we’re selling them,” Sara said.
The Faded Poppy has provided flowers for and helped coordinate hundreds of weddings over the years of operation, Sara said. They work with venues and couples throughout Waynesboro, Augusta County, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Staunton, and surrounding areas.
“We’ve done a lot [of weddings]. The crazy thing is, we remember most of them. The couples are still our friends,” Sara said.
In addition to supporting other small businesses, another important focus at the Faded Poppy is outward inclusiveness.
“We’ve always been an inclusive company for our wedding. We do Jewish ceremonies; we’ve done Hindu ceremonies; we’ve done Christian ceremonies; we’ve done non-religious ceremonies. A couple’s a couple. To us, it doesn’t matter,” Sara said.
The company is also outwardly LGTBQ-friendly, which is an extra important point to Sara and Jason.
“You have to at some point be on the side of forward thinking and helping. And I think if you’re in a position like we are, we have a responsibility to be a voice for people that may not be heard,” Sara said. “My focus is on getting these two down whatever aisle they see, and helping them start their life together. I don’t care where they go to church or what color pants they wear, or who they’re kissing at the end of the night. I just want them to be a happy couple!”
The wedding industry is a constantly changing place, with new trends emerging on a regular basis. Flexibility is key to Sara and Jason.
“I think if you get too settled, then you run the risk of getting boring for yourself and others. You have to keep learning and have to keep shifting to grow and to learn, and to be better at things,” Sara said.
The Faded Poppy will be looking to hire someone to help work in the store, and who will simultaneously get to learn about the world of wedding planning. Anyone who is interested in applying for this position, or for couples who are interested in wedding coordination or floral services, may contact Sara Kite at sarakite@thefadedpoppy.com.
