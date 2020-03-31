A 27-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Augusta County, police said.
A 1995 Toyota Tercel was traveling west on Crimora Mine Road when the driver lost control and the vehicle ran off the right side of the road in the 300 block of Crimora Mine Road and struck a ditch shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The vehicle, driven by Jeremy M. Crites, 27, of Crimora, then overturned and struck a utility pole.
Crites, who was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, police said.
Virginia State Police Trooper J.M. Cappo is investigating the cause of the crash.
