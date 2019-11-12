The News Virginian has re-launched its own freestanding website, providing our visitors access to local, regional, and national news, sports, features, and more in one stop at newsvirginian.com.
With readers increasingly seeking information online, particularly on mobile devices, we trust you’ll find that the reborn newsvirginian.com’s streamlined navigation enables you to catch up on the day’s news quickly and easily.
As The News Virginian continues to focus on local news and sports, as well as the events and people of Waynesboro and Augusta County, we thank you for your continued, loyal readership. We hope you enjoy the most comprehensive news website in Waynesboro.
Please let us know what you think by contacting us at news@newsvirginian.com or plynch@newsvirginian.com. Or, if you have any questions, please feel free to contact Derek Armstrong at (540) 932-3556 or Pete Lynch at (540) 932-3570.
