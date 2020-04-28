More Information

» Watch city council's April 27 budget work session on Youtube at https://tinyurl.com/ydyr93mz.

» Download the city manager's recommended 2021 budget at waynesboro.va.us under "Quick Links."

» Virtually attend city council's public hearing on Thursday, May 7, at 7 p.m. on government access television or the city's YouTube channel.

» Submit your comments online at waynesboro.va.us or by emailing bortleje@ci.waynesboro.va.us by 5 p.m. on May 7. Call (844) 844-9200 during the May 7 meeting and use access code 398145# to speak.