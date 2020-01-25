Benjamin Franklin once said, “Nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
In the Valley, there is another certainty — help is available when it comes time to file your 2019 taxes.
With tax season is fast approaching, organizations are prepared to provide free tax preparation and filing assistance for individuals in the Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County areas.
AARP will begin providing free, confidential federal and Virginia tax preparation and e-filing by appointment beginning Feb. 3 and continuing every Monday and Friday through April 13. Located in the Augusta County Government Center in Verona, head counsellor Tom Long said about 700 tax returns were prepared and filed by a team of certified volunteers last year.
This service is geared toward tax payers earning low to moderate income, Long said.
“The client would come in [and] go to a client facilitator. They would help you organize your paperwork,” Long said, explaining the process for potential clients. “The client would sit down with the counsellor, and their tax return would be prepared. Then [the client] would be assigned to another counsellor who double-checks. That counsellor is called a quality reviewer. Once everything looks right, and the client would agree that you’ve told us everything about your income and so forth, we would print the return out, review it with them, and they sign off. At that point, we e-file both federal and state. The client leaves there with a print copy of their tax return.”
The total process usually takes about two hours, Long said.
Client facilitators and counsellors with AARP tax aid services are trained at advanced levels to ensure accurate, quality tax preparation, he said.
Individuals who wish to make an appointment with AARP’s tax aid service are required to bring a photo ID; social security cards for everyone on the tax returns; and all Virginia and federal tax forms. Bringing the prior year’s tax returns would also be helpful.
Valley VITA, a tax aid program of United Way of Greater Augusta, will also be available to prepare federal, state, and e-file taxes free of charge to qualifying clients starting Feb. 4.
Valley VITA sites accept walk-ins, appointments, and also offer drop-off locations for those who do not have enough time to sit down and work through their taxes with one of the organization’s certified tax preparers, said Sara Hubbell, a Valley VITA site coordinator.
Valley VITA operates four sites: two day sites, and two evening sites, Hubbell said.
The Booker T. Washington Center at 1114 West Johnson Street, Staunton, is open Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for drop-off and appointments only, and Thursday nights from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with walk-ins accepted as well.
Stuarts Draft High School at 1028 Augusta Farms Road, Stuarts Draft, is open Tuesday nights from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for walk-ins, drop-offs, and appointments.
United Way of Greater Augusta office at 24 Idlewood Boulevard, Fishersville, is open for drop-offs and appointments on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Waynesboro hosts two drop-off only locations for Valley VITA tax preparation. One site is at the Rosenwald Community Center, open Mondays from 6-8 p.m. The other is at the Waynesboro Public Library, open Saturdays from 1-2 p.m.
“Somebody would come into the site, drop off their tax information, we’d exchange some information, and then they would get that return back and go through the quality review process the following week at the same site,” Hubbell said of the drop-off process.
Clients must bring photo identification; social security cards for all tax payers and dependents; all fax forms; and supporting documents. If a client wishes their refund to be direct deposited, they must also bring a check to provide their bank account and routing number.
Traditional appointments usually take at least 45 minutes, Hubbell said.
Although walk-ins are accepted, appointments are encouraged, as appointments take preference.
To qualify for free VITA tax preparation, annual income cannot be greater than $56,000 per year. For individuals who are comfortable filing their own taxes, a free program is available online at myfreetaxes.com where individuals may earn up to $66,000 per year to qualify.
Last year, Hubbell said that Valley VITA prepared 1,000 tax returns. This year, the organization’s goal is to prepare 1,200 to 1,300 returns.
“The average tax return costs about $200,” Hubbell said. “We’re able to save the community about $200,000 if we do 1,000 returns. We want to go up to 1,200. We’re trying to make a bigger impact.”
Valley VITA may not prepare returns that are not in scope, Hubbell said. Those with military or self-employed forms should contact Valley VITA to discuss whether or not their forms are out of scope.
Call (540) 221-1654, or e-mail: kendall.badgett.unitedway@gmail.com for appointments or more information.
