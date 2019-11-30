In the wake of the rising ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ movement in Virginia, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors will discuss the designation at a special meeting on Wednesday.
The movement of counties declaring themselves a sanctuary began after the November election in which Democrats won full control of the General Assembly. To counter possible gun control laws, counties across the Commonwealth are adopting resolutions to enforce their stance on supporting Second Amendment rights.
As of Thursday, 22 counties across Virginia have become Second Amendment Sanctuaries including Madison, Powhatan, Wythe and Botetourt.
After hearing concerns from citizens about the matter, the board decided last week to hold a special meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to hear comments from the public. Because of the anticipated number of citizens who plan to attend, the meeting will be held in Stuarts Draft High School’s auditorium.
At the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Keith Willis of Greenville spoke on behalf of 30 other community members who are in favor of the designation for the county.
“Somebody needs to stand up and say no more, and I’m sure you guys are going to hear a whole lot about this here on the fourth,” Willis said to the board Tuesday night. “This is the Constitution. This is what the country was based on. Nowhere in there does it say you can take away my shotgun because it carries more than three or four shells or what the limit is. The seven of you have to stand up and say, where do we draw the line? And what are we going to do about it for our constituents?”
The county has opened an online form for citizens who wish to sign up to speak at the upcoming meeting. Those unable to attend may also submit comments through the form for the board to consider. The form is available at: https://www.co.augusta.va.us/government/board-of-supervisors/special-meeting-speaker-registration.
Speakers may also sign-up at the high school on Wednesday. Doors to the auditorium will open at 5:30 p.m. and all speakers will be limited to three minutes.
An online petition to protect the Second Amendment in Augusta County had gathered nearly 150 signatures as of Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.