Before the Staunton-Augusta YMCA was forced to shutter its doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, three days a week visitors would find about 30 participants in one special class — Rock Steady Boxing.
Focused on aiding those with Parkinson’s disease, Rock Steady Boxing offers a way to improve quality of life through a non-contact boxing-based fitness curriculum. Founded in 2006 in Indiana, the program made its way to the Staunton-Augusta YMCA in 2017.
But when the Staunton-Augusta YMCA closed this month and social distancing and self-quarantine recommendations were put in place, instructor Sarabeth Johnson thought to herself, “What are we going to do?”
Now Johnson and fellow instructors at the YMCA are focusing their efforts on keeping those with Parkinson’s moving while at home — going so far as to mail each participant a resistance band at home, sending them paper workouts and filming workouts on YouTube.
Johnson, who has been an instructor for the class for almost all 3 years that the YMCA has offered it, said it’s more than just exercise for those in the Rock Steady Boxing class.
“It’s not just about the exercise. It’s about the community and them sharing stuff with their disease,” said Johnson. “The consistent exercise makes a huge difference in their quality of life. They have more energy, they’re able to move better throughout the day. They can live better by doing the exercises.”
The first week the Staunton YMCA closed, instructors sent paper workouts to each member of the class and later mailed home resistance bands. After the first week, Johnson began creating quick workouts on her YouTube channel for members to follow along.
“Able-bodied people who exercise come and go, but with Parkinson’s they really need it, and it makes a huge difference in their life,” Johnson said. “That’s why with this confinement I just kind of got the idea on my own that I would start doing these videos, and they can see a familiar face doing the workouts.”
With no boxing gloves or bags at home, Johnson’s at-home videos focus more on air boxing and high-intensity interval workouts. A normal in-person session would consist of cardio, balance work, agility, voice work and, of course, boxing.
In addition to resistance bands, paper workouts and YouTube videos, volunteer instructor Judy Briggs has personally called each member once a week since the Y’s closure. Briggs herself was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013. After that time, she helped bring the Rock Steady Boxing program to the Y.
“I try to encourage them to move every day and do something. It’s hard when you’re not seeing people and may not be as motivated,” Briggs said. “We’re like a big family, and we all do for each other. Whatever I put in, I get back tenfold.”
Once the class is able to meet again in person, Briggs said she looks forward to being able to give each boxer a hug.
“I’m hoping that they’re all feeling well enough to come back and get back where they left off. I hope to see them come in and that they’re ready to start again,” Briggs said.
In the meantime, Johnson said she hopes the videos keep the Rock Steady Boxing participants motivated not to lose progress, and hopes to continue to make videos while the YMCA is closed through April 23.
“It is a tremendous support system and help for people with Parkinson’s. It makes a huge difference for people in our community,” she said. “We are very lucky to have this program here, and we will be back as soon as we are able to. Until then, we’re going to keep our community going here. We are all in this together, so we’re doing our part for our community here with Parkinson’s.”
