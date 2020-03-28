With Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement that any restaurant in Virginia with a valid license to sell wine and beer on-premise can now sell it to go, area craft brewers have been taking advantage of a new concept — beer delivery.
The governor announced the change on March 20 after banning public gatherings of more than 10 people in response to COVID-19, which negatively impacted dine-in restaurants across the Commonwealth.
With relaxed ABC guidelines, it’s allowed a new avenue for craft brewers to tap into creative ways to keep business going while battling the hardships of a global pandemic.
Seven Arrows works to bottle up cheer
For Seven Arrows Brewing Company just outside Waynesboro city limits, doing beer delivery and curbside service has allowed them an avenue to keep a little bit of cheer flowing.
The brewery, which celebrated its fifth year of business on New Year’s Eve, has found a silver lining since the mandated dine-in closure, owner Melissa Allen said.
“We’re also using this time to say, ‘OK, if we’re doing delivery, let’s do projects that we haven’t been able to do.’ We are going to be renovating some things with staff that usually wouldn’t be doing these things, but it’s given us the ability to keep them employed,” Allen, who co-owns Seven Arrows with her husband, Aaron, said.
Seven Arrows patrons can have cans and growlers delivered, called ahead for curbside service or may still walk in for pick-up orders. The brewery's hours are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
A full brew list is available on their website, sevenarrowsbrewing.com, and orders can be placed by calling (540) 221-6968. In addition to beer, food from Nobo’s Kitchen can be ordered from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“We’re just trying to do what we can to make it easier on everybody who is stuck in their home and just keep a little bit of cheer flowing,” Allen said. “Anything we can do to try to mitigate as much misery as we can, we’re attempting to do that.”
One unique offering Seven Arrows has during this time is “on-demand canning,” where staff has the ability to can any beer on the spot and package it for customers.
While Allen said that curbside has been the most popular option so far, she says delivery is starting to catch on.
“We’re offering curbside for people who don’t want to come in, and we’re offering delivery for people who don’t want to interact with anybody. We want to respect all levels. Some people just need to get out of the house, but we totally understand that some people don’t even want to risk it,” she said.
Seven Arrows will continue to brew new items while dine-in service is restricted, and Allen said staff is putting everything in place to be even better when their doors are open as usual.
“We are confident that we will weather this completely fine, but we want to make sure we’re in a strong position when things are back to normal,” Allen said. “Everyone is hurting during this time, so the fact that people are still trying to come out and buy beer — knowing that they’re still trying to support us is really cool to see.”
Farm fresh beer, food with a view at Stable Craft
Those who have visited Stable Craft Brewery nestled off Hermitage Road know the mountain and farm views it offers — and for those needing to get out of the house and craving farm fresh brews, Stable Craft can provide.
The brewery is offering what’s currently on tap and bottled beer, as well as growlers and kegs of cider and beer. Beer can be ordered online at stablecraftbrewing.com/buyfreshbeer for pick-up or delivery Wednesday and Thursday 4-7 p.m., noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and varying hours on Sunday.
In addition to beer, a limited food menu is available each week for pick-up only. This week’s to-go menu includes items like beer cheese dip, farm burgers and grilled chicken sandwiches.
Stable Craft owner Craig Nargi said he’s hoping customers will take a country drive to enjoy the scenery and beer.
Nargi, who went to culinary school in Charleston, South Carolina, when Hurricane Hugo hit, said he’s confident that he and Stable Craft can weather this storm, too.
“In a rainy day situation, you never know when it’s coming, so you’re never 100% ready for it. In this particular case, we can weather the storm because our company is strong, and we’ve got a strong road ahead of us.
“It’s really just about how long is the power out, and how long do you have to clean up? And I have to tell you, I’m grateful I’m not picking up trees and logs because I did that for 3 months after that hurricane. I think this is equally as bad, but we don’t have storm damage. We have what I would call social damage. We’re really thinking about what that means and what it will look like,” Nargi said.
Despite not having customers inside, Nargi and his staff are still brewing, as well as doing some projects in and around the farm. For updates, Stable Craft can be found on Facebook at “Stable Craft Brewing” or on Twitter and Instagram @Stable_Craft.
“We fully intend to go back to 110% of what we had,” Nargi said. “We’re thinking about our customers as much as I hope they’re thinking about us.”
Mister Jamison’s continues to master delivery model
Mister Jamison’s in downtown Waynesboro is no stranger to the world of wine and beer delivery.
For a little more than a year, the craft beer and wine distributor has offered delivery within a five-mile radius. However, owners Joe and Heidi Gresick said they’ve seen an increase in wine and beer sales since the coronavirus pandemic in comparison to the previous six months.
“Our numbers are maintaining pretty steadily. Our business model was unfortunately set up perfect for this because we didn’t have to change much of anything. Not having people in-house eating and drinking has really been the only difference for us,” Heidi Gresick said.
What’s hurt them the most since the change in alcohol delivery regulations is that they aren’t exclusive anymore like they were before, Heidi Gresick said. Despite more competitors in the world of beer delivery, Joe and Heidi Gresick both agreed that the community has been supportive.
“‘Thank you so much for everything you’re doing' — we’re hearing that so much. I don’t think we knew what to expect, but I wasn’t expecting so many people to say thank you for being here and doing what you’re doing,” Heidi Gresick said. “It’s so positive to hear with us being a small business. We thought about if it was worth it for us to be open or not, and honestly it has been.”
Mister Jamison’s offers more than 250 beer selections and 150 different wine options, however, not all options are available for ordering online. For those that feel comfortable, it pays to stop in and browse. Otherwise, ordering for pick up or delivery can be done online at misterjamisons.com.
Delivery is available seven days a week — 11:30 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon-7:45 p.m. on Saturday and 1-7:45 p.m. on Sundays. Since the coronavirus pandemic, their delivery fee has been cut in half.
In addition to beer and wine selections, Mister Jamison’s also serves food that is 20% off for take out only on Tuesdays. On Wednesdays, they offer 25% off wine, and on Fridays 25% off all growlers.
Joe and Heidi Gresick said they’re also willing to accomodate special requests from customers.
“If there’s special requests, let us know,” Joe Gresick said. “If there’s something that you want, we’ll do everything we can to make it work.”
Basic City delivering as far as Staunton, Crozet
Basic City brews can be enjoyed as far as Staunton and Crozet now that the brewery is offering delivery within a 25-mile radius of its East Main Street location.
Tap room manager Patrick Callahan and bartender Trystan Davies say that lots of people in the community have been supportive since the coronavirus pandemic.
To order Basic City beer for delivery or curbside pick-up, customers can visit basiccitybeer.com/online-order or call (540) 943-1010. Both options are available seven days a week, with delivery available from noon to 6 p.m. and curbside lasting until 7 p.m.
Cans are available for purchase, and the brewery cans in-house.
Callahan said Basic City still has new releases planned, and social media is the best place to stay updated. Basic City can be found on Facebook at “Basic City Beer Co.” or on Instagram @basiccitybeer.
