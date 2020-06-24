Three area libraries are going fine-free according to an announcement made Wednesday.
In a released statement, the Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro public libraries said that as of July 1 all overdue fines will be eliminated and all previously accrued overdue fines will be waived.
“We know that life happens sometimes,” Augusta County Library Director Diantha McCauley said in a statement. “It can be difficult to return items on time. But we don’t want overdue fines to dissuade our patrons from the free services that our libraries offer, so we’re going fine free and giving everyone a fresh start.”
All three Valley Libraries said they are committed to providing equal access to every member of the community, and that “the elimination of overdue fines removes barriers and makes library access easy and enjoyable for everyone.”
The elimination of overdue fines does not include the cost for lost or damaged items, which will remain on users’ accounts.
Curbside services are available at the Churchville, Fishersville, Stuarts Draft and Waynesboro library locations.
The Augusta County Library’s Fishersville and Churchville locations announced that they would reopen to the public on July 6.
