VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to move forward and finalize a purchase agreement on an adjacent property next to the Augusta County district courthouse in Staunton.
The board expressed an interest in the property in September 2019, voting 5-2 to put a down payment on the neighboring South Augusta Street building. Shortly after, a community member came forward claiming she had first right of refusal on the home owned by Masako Zapton.
After looking into the matter, it was determined there was no written right of refusal on the property — merely an informal agreement between Zapton and the interested party.
The board made a $10,000 down payment on the building in September 2019. Wednesday’s purchase agreement approved paying the remaining purchase price of $340,000, to be paid from the Courthouse Capital Fund.
Deputy County Administrator Jennifer Whetzel told the board the county is limited in the number of locations to put a future courthouse. The Augusta County Circuit Court building, built in 1901, cannot be taken down and replaced because it’s a historical building, Whetzel added.
The 4,650-square foot building the county purchased is surrounded by the current Augusta County District Court building and a county-owned parking lot in downtown Staunton.
“Without this piece of property, we would be building [on the existing district court site],” said Candy Hensley, assistant to the County Administrator. “That building would not have enough square footage for us to meet our needs in the next 20 years according to the plan that Moseley [Architects] has done.”
Owning the three-story house will allow the county to meet the square footage needed to expand, Hensley noted, as well as limit liability concerns.
“Not owning this property would have some structural liability concerns. This building is not in the best shape structurally, so there’s questions of how our building is attached to their building or not,” Hensley told the board during a staff briefing on Tuesday. “If we don’t own it, we may have to go off site and do some shoring up. There might be some liability issue, too, if it happens to fall. Owning it would help us with that.”
The board ultimately voted to move forward with the purchase agreement on a 5-1-1 vote. Riverheads supervisor Michael Shull voted against the purchase, and Wayne supervisor Scott Seaton abstained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.