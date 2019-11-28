VERONA — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will revisit a rezoning request and an ordinance amendment after holding public hearings on the matters at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Crescent Development Group, LLC requested a rezoning from single family residential to general business for less than five acres that the group owns in Fishersville. The group is the developer of Myers Corner Community, a 140-acre mixed-use lot.
While the planning commission recommended approval to the board, supervisors agreed to table the matter after hearing from four concerned neighbors on Tuesday.
“[Crescent] has 140 acres on one side of the road, but they’re kind of greedy,” said Verla Leach, a long-time resident of the area. “They want 4.6 acres and they want to change from residential to mixed use. Let us have the houses on one side.”
Leach also addressed traffic concerns at the area of the rezoning request, located in the southeast quadrant of the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Life Core Drive.
“With the people going into the Woodrow Wilson Educational Complex, it’s very, very dangerous,” she said. “Every single time for 39 years when I have tried to go left on [Rt.] 250, I take my life in my own hands — and it’s gotten worse and worse and worse.”
Crescent Development agreed to two proffers on the rezoning request — the first being that if a partial access entrance on Rt. 250 be requested, Crescent Development would construct a raised median on Rt. 250. Secondly, the group agreed that development of the property would not include uses for lawn, garden or farm supply centers; animal care facilities; machine shops; vehicle and boat repair; and adult businesses. Possible development at the location, however, could include fast food restaurants or gas stations.
Staunton resident Alan Gilbert asked the board to consider the consequences of either of those two options being developed.
“Another gas station or even fast food leaves the opportunities open for a 24-hour service of some kind,” Gilbert said. “Also with dumpsters, we don’t need more dumpsters to empty at 4 o’clock in the morning. We’re still asleep.”
Scott Williams of Crescent Development said Tuesday the group has tried to limit development that would be most impactful to neighbors.
“We’ve tried to respect and respond to the concerns raised by staff and neighbors and feel like we have addressed most, if not all of those,” Williams said. “This property is at the front door of our project. I understand certainly its other people’s backyard. We are not going to have something that’s built at that site that doesn’t meet our standards.”
Williams noted that while Crescent Development doesn’t know what will be developed on the site at this time, whatever it is will be built in “a first-class, professional way” that is “as least impactful to neighbors as possible.”
The property falls in the Wayne district overseen by supervisor Wendell Coleman. Coleman suggested to board members that they revisit the topic at their last meeting of the year on Dec. 11.
“When I came to this meeting tonight, I was going to recommend that we approve,” Coleman said. “But, given what we’ve heard and also understanding that there might be some thoughts that have yet to be shared with me by members of this board, it’s going to be my recommendation that tonight we table this.”
Coleman’s motion to table passed unanimously.
Supervisors also unanimously voted to table a vote on an ordinance amendment in industrial districts that would allow the board of zoning appeals to consider that a building, structure or operation be set back less than 100 feet from all property lines. The current ordinance only allows the board of zoning appeals to determine if setbacks greater than 100 feet are necessary to protect neighboring properties.
“The intent of the amendment was to allow the board of zoning appeals, as they have in their special use process, discretion related to specific conditions and assessing whether that 100-foot setback standard should be greater and in some cases lesser depending on adjacent existing industrial uses,” county planner Leslie Tate said.
Two representatives from Hershey, who operates the second largest plant in the U.S. Hershey network in Stuarts Draft, spoke at the public hearing.
“The Hershey Company is vehemently opposed to the special use permit application because we believe that a concrete batching facility located so close to our food manufacturing plant is an incompatible land use,” Randy Brock, technical manager from Hershey, said. “I believe that the minimum 100-foot setback required is the appropriate standard. A setback of at least 100 feet is a minimum incremental step to protect the health and safety of the joining uses and the employees who work there.”
In addition to the two tabled matters, the board unanimously approved a rezoning request for single family residential to general business on property owned by Massie Investments located near Fishersville and Long Meadow roads. The applicant plans to operate no more than 10 apartment units in two separate buildings on the 1.37 acre property. No more than 10 additional units were also approved in a rezoning request at Country Estates Mobile Park near Jerry Hill Drive in Crimora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.