VERONA — A nearly 200-foot cell tower will soon pop up off Stuarts Draft Highway after the Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals voted 4-1 on Thursday to construct the tower.
The matter first came before the board in January, where the board voted to table the matter another month because not all board members were present. At its January meeting, 10 residents spoke against the cell tower’s construction. Only the property owner, James Kindig, spoke in favor. In February, the matter was tabled a second time to allow the applicant, Apex Towers, more time to study if moving the cell tower to another location on the same property was an option.
Apex Towers request for the cell tower will bring T-Mobile service, with co-location space for up to three additional carriers in the future. The monopole tower will be constructed on a 59-acre property off Stuarts Draft Highway in Waynesboro near the Stuarts Draft area.
Dale Hill, representative of Apex Towers, presented a new location to the board Thursday that was 660 feet deeper into the southeast-area of the property.
“In doing this, we increased the setbacks on the property about 183% as well as residential setbacks by 36% from what we had previous. Everything that you have asked for we’ve tried to provide for you,” Hill said.
However, the board questioned why the cell tower was not moved back even further on the property site closer to a barn structure. Hill said the reason for not moving any further was that the site was an active farm, and they didn’t want to impede the farm’s activities.
Only two spoke in favor of the cell tower on Thursday — Kindig, who said he was “fully satisfied” with what Apex has done, and a nearby business owner, who said she was in favor of anything that improves cell service and her business.
Five people spoke against, citing reasons including its proximity to nearby schools and homes, as well as adding T-Mobile service to existing cell towers like nearby Round Hill.
“Putting neighborhood reasons aside, there’s a far more compelling reason to reject this special use permit. The county’s longstanding position is to require co-location on existing towers in order to avoid unnecessary proliferation of cell towers in the community,” said Michael Moneymaker, who lives near the cell tower site. “In my opinion, this is what it’s all about — the unnecessary proliferation of cell towers in our community and the precedent that would be very dangerous in terms of where this could lead down the road.”
After nearly two hours of the public hearing, the board took a brief recess before casting their 4-1 approval of the cell tower on the condition it be built on the furthest point of the property. Board member Daisy Brown voted against it.
“Apex wants to build right in the backyard of this neighborhood and school. We know that 4G is here and there is no urgent need for T-Mobile at this location for 5G,” Brown said. “I feel Apex fell short in not exploring several sites for the board to consider. I don’t see a need from the community for a T-Mobile tower at the Kindig property.”
Apex Towers will have to submit a new site plan since the tower will be constructed at a further point in the property than the first two proposals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.