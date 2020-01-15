All three delegates that represent parts of Augusta County in the House of Delegates voted against ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment on Wednesday.
John Avoli, R-Staunton; Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge; and Chris Runion, R-Rockingham, were among 41 others who opposed House Resolution 1. HJ1, proposed by Democrat Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William, would guarantee equal legal rights for all American citizens regardless of sex.
The three delegates discussed the ERA with citizens six days before the 2020 session convened on Jan. 8 at a town hall event held in Fishersville.
"I have five daughters. If I thought there was a difference or something was wrong, I'd be the first to jump on the line here and say we need to pass this, but, no I don't think we need to pass it," Campbell said at the town hall.
Avoli and Runion also said at that time that they were opposed to the legislation.
"If it's important to our society, then lets start over. Lets have a discussion in modern times with modern realities and then move forward. To take a generation-and-a-half old amendment and try to impose it on today's society is unfair," Runion said.
"Who is not for equal rights for women? If you ask the rhetorical question then, of course, I'm for equal rights for women," Avoli added. "The devil is in the details on this, and the details are yet to show."
In the Senate, Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, voted in favor of the Equal Rights Amendment.
