VERONA — Augusta County Fire-Rescue (ACFR) is asking for the public's help in keeping fire hydrants that are close to homes and businesses clear by participating in the Adopt-A-Hydrant program.
Those that adopt a hydrant would aide in keeping hydrants clear of snow in the winter and free of weeds and shrubbery in the summer.
To take part in the Adopt-A-Hydrant program, ACFR asks that citizens:
- Shovel the area around the fire hydrant after each snowfall. Clear the area approximately three feet around the hydrant, as well as a path from the street or roadway to the fire hydrant so that the hydrant is visible and accessible.
- During the summer months, make sure that the same three-foot path around the hydrant is free of weeds, shrubbery or flowerbeds and can be easily seen.
"Fire-Rescue is happy to launch a program that has been a part of many stations' outreach efforts across the country," said ACFR Chief Dave Nichols. "Our local community is typically very supportive of new service initiatives and this is one very tangible way for people to directly support ACFR's work."
The fact that a fire doubles in size every 15 seconds underscores the importance of emergency vehicles gaining easy access to fire hydrants as quickly as possible.
Citizens are encouraged to visit AugustaCountyVA.gov/adoptahydrant to sign up for the program and to specify a hydrant location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.