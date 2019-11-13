VERONA — The County of Augusta recognized Ali McCue, adult services programer and Middlebrook Library Station Manager, at the board of supervisors meeting on Nov. 13.
The board recognized McCue for receiving the 2019 Up and Comer Award from the Virginia Library Association. She was recently honored at the association's annual conference and awards celebration on Oct. 23 in Norfolk.
The Up and Comer Award recognizes an energetic librarian with less than five years of professional experience who pushes the boundaries of originality and creativity, and expands the role of librarian with forward-thinking efforts that help move libraries into the future. McCue was chosen for her community outreach efforts, innovative programming, and desire to promote inclusivity in the workplace and community.
"I was honored to be nominated to receive the Up and Comer Award. There are so many exciting avenues to explore in librarianship — digital access, freedom and speech and information, community conversations, inter-generational programming, diversity in the industry — and I have been so lucky that my first library job is encouraging Augusta County citizens to engage with their public libraries in new ways," said McCue.
McCue has initiated various projects and collaborations including a Virginia Public Libraries Director's award-winning weekly radio reference show and American Sign Language classes. McCue also initiated the Healthy Eating series, a long-term cooperative effort with the Allegheny Mountain Institute and Augusta Health, and advocated for and secured the library on local public transit routes. Her current projects include developing programming using the library's new 3D printer and virtual reality headsets.
In the last fiscal year, the number of adult program offerings increased by 52 percent and attendance by 218 percent.
"Ali started with the Augusta County library only three years ago and immediately made an impact with her carefully planned programming that has not only increased public engagement with the library but also expanded the demographics of who we typically attract. Ali's diverse and interesting offerings have energized the community, bringing exciting, free educational opportunities to our citizens," Diantha McCauley, director of Augusta County library, said.
