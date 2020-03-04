FISHERSVILLE — The Richmond chapter of Sisters in Crime has awarded the Augusta County Library with its We Love Libraries $1,000 grant.
The grant provides funds for buying books or audiobooks for the library’s collection, according to a press release.
Sisters in Crime, the press release stated, “is dedicated to promoting the ongoing advancement, recognition and professional development of women crime writers. Members are authors, readers, publishers, agents, booksellers and librarians bound by a passion for the mystery genre.”
We Love Libraries is a monthly opportunity available to libraries in the United States to submit an entry form and a photo of one or more staff members with three books written by Sisters in Crime authors.
Mollie Cox Bryan of Sisters in Crime will present the award to the library on March 23 at 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend the celebration. The Augusta County Library is at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville.
Founded in 1986, Sisters in Crime promotes the advancement, recognition and professional development of women crime writers, and has 3,600 members and 51 chapters worldwide.
For more information, visit www.sistersincrime.org.
