Augusta County announced a new director of economic development and marketing on Friday — Rebekah Castle.
Castle served as the department’s marketing coordinator for more than six years, a press release stated, specializing in marketing initiatives for economic development and tourism.
In addition, Castle managed the development of AugustaVABusiness.com, which won an international economic development council gold award in 2017, according to a press release. She also spearheaded the creation of Augusta County’s tourism web site.
During the county’s recent search for a new economic development director, Castle provided interim leadership for the department.
“The leadership Rebekah provided has kept the county moving forward with new business development,” Augusta County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald said in the press release. “She is a large part of the reason we have the strong economic program that we currently enjoy, and I feel fortunate for the continuity that she brings to the role.”
Castle is a member of the Virginia Economic Developers Association, International Economic Development Council, Shenandoah Valley Partnership Lead Generation and Marketing and Communications Committees, Project Grows’ Farmers Market Committee, and the Shenandoah Valley Tourism Partnership Marketing Committee.
“I’m grateful for the six tremendous years I’ve had with Augusta County, and I look forward to expanding my role into new challenges,” Castle said in the press release. “From innovative economic development initiatives to an expanded tourism presence, we have a lot of momentum to build upon.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Gerald Garber added in the press release that he looks forward to building on Castle’s existing work which included “bringing more than 30 businesses to the county and nearly 1,500 jobs.”
“She already has an established working relationship with the board and intrinsically understands our goals for growth,” Garber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.