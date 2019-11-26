The Virginia Capitol Christmas Tree is on its way to Richmond after the Virginia Department of Forestry picked the tree from a local farm in Augusta County on Monday.
This year’s tree comes from one of the three tree farms Wayne and Cindy Crickenberger have in the county. The 20-foot Colorado blue spruce was donated in honor of Helen Braunworth and in memory of William “Bill” Braunworth for their dedication to the tree farm business for the last 60 years.
Bill Braunworth is responsible for hundreds of acres of planted trees, managed forest and Christmas trees throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia. His accolades include outstanding tree farmer of the year in all three states and numerous awards in forestry and soil conservation.
Additionally, Bill Braunworth helped form the Agricultural Forest District in Augusta County, as well as helped to create the Knoll Wayside Trail off I-64 in Rockbridge County.
The Capitol Christmas Tree will arrive in Richmond on Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry. On Dec. 5, The Capitol Tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m. at the Executive Mansion in Richmond.
