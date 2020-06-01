A deputy with the Augusta County sheriff's office has tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's office announced Monday.
The sheriff's office said in a released statement that on Friday the deputy had symptoms believed to be COVID related and was tested at Augusta Health. Results confirmed the deputy tested positive.
The sheriff's office said the deputy currently is quarantined and has not returned to work since the diagnosis.
A second deputy, who had been in contact with the deputy who tested positive, also has been quarantined as a precaution.
The deputy's name will not be released, the sheriff's office said, but "further measures were implemented Friday evening to reduce the spread of the virus." Those measures include restructuring patrol sectors and assigning two deputies to consistently work and respond to calls together.
Deputies continue to minimize direct contact with citizens by speaking to them outside their homes if possible, the sheriff's office said, and handle many reports by phone or through an online reporting portal.
"The Augusta County sheriff's office continues to provide the best service possible to the citizens who live, work or pass through the area while also being cognizant of the risks of the virus to all," Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said.
