The Augusta County Board of Supervisors encourages the community to participate remotely in Wednesday's budget public hearing slated for 7 p.m.
The budget and budget handout for the meeting can be viewed at AugustaCountyVA.gov/budget.
Citizens can participate in the meeting in a number of different ways including signing up ahead of time at AugustaCountyVA.gov/budget or by calling (540) 245-5600. Comments may also be submitted through the same link or by phone. Residents may also email board@co.augusta.va.us with their comments.
All submitted commentary will be noted at the meeting and added to the minutes.
Another option residents have is to view and comment on Augusta County's Facebook livestream of the meeting. Questions or comments on Facebook that are directed to the board will be relayed during the meeting. Those who choose this option are asked to comment in one space their name and address followed immediately by the comment or question. Giving name and address will indicate that the comment is intended for the meeting and will be part of the record.
Lastly, citizens may call in to speak on the night of the meeting using (508) 924-2087 for those using a mobile phone and (844) 855-4444 for those using a landline. Those calling in are still asked to sign up in advance. Callers can follow the meeting through livestream and will be prompted to call in at the appropriate time. Callers will be muted upon entering the conference call, but will be un-muted when it is the caller's turn to speak.
For the full agenda of Wednesday night's board of supervisors meeting, visit co.augusta.va.us.
