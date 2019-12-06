RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam kicked off the holiday season with the annual Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Capitol steps Thursday evening with first lady Pamela Northam and Virginia Secretary of Agriculture Bettina Ring.
To open the event the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School string orchestra played “Silent Night” and other Christmas standards to a crowd of about 150 assembled in front of a podium and 20-foot-tall tree.
“It really takes a village whenever we do something like this, especially when we are looking at a very large tree,” Ring said. “And to know the many hands at the Department of Forestry that actually touched this tree, helped identify and find the tree and then helped make sure that it got here.”
After remarks from Ring, the governor stepped up to the podium and wished the crowd and citizens of Virginia a happy holiday. Once he finished speaking about his family’s Christmas traditions, Northam took a moment to talk about the tree and the farm that provided it. The 19-year-old Colorado blue spruce came from Friendly Forest Farm in Augusta County, according to the governor.
The tree was donated by Helen Braunworth and her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Wayne Crickenberger. It was donated in honor of Braunworth’s late husband William “Bill” Braunworth, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry. It was delivered Monday, along with a wreath, and the governor proclaimed December as Virginia Christmas Tree Month.
“Are you all ready to light the tree?” the governor asked the audience.
Loud shouts of “yes!” came back in response.
The crowd chanted the countdown along with the governor, and suddenly the Augusta-grown tribute was shining.
“Please join us at the mansion for some cider, hot chocolate and cookies. I appreciate y’all being here tonight,” Northam said, standing in front of a now illuminated tree.
A long line formed outside the governor’s mansion where families and groups waited to be let in to gaze at the decorations. Richmond native Andrew Riddle and his mother came together to see the celebration. Riddle said that he had visited the Capitol before, but had never attended an official event until that evening.
“I enjoyed having them there,” Riddle said about the Maggie Walker string orchestra. “I actually use to play in the band, so it was good to hear them.”
