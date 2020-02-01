“Nothing is pleasanter than exploring a library,” English writer Walter Savage Landor wrote in his book, “Pericles and Aspasia,” in 1836.
More than 180 years later and Americans apparently still agree, even here in the Valley.
Adults made roughly twice as many visits to their local library in 2019 as they did going to see a movie in the theater, according to a new Gallup poll. The findings are believable, officials at the Augusta County Public Library said, with local libraries in Augusta County and Waynesboro mirroring that trend.
“Our in-person visitors did increase, even with our e-resources increasing as well,” said Augusta County Public Library’s marketing specialist Tara Wall.
Patron count at the locations in the Augusta County Public Library system increased by 14% in 2019, she said.
Although the Waynesboro library did not see an increase in patrons in 2019, it did maintain a high number of visitors, said Kevin Osborne, director of Waynesboro Public Library.
Total foot traffic in the Waynesboro library totaled 105,300 visitors in 2019, Osborne said. About 700 of those visitors were new users.
“We’re running more than 10,000 customers a month, every month, sometimes as many as 12,000,” Osborne said. “My total for the calendar year was 99,368 people. Which is a lot. That is effectively as if the entire population of Waynesboro came four times in a year.”
For the poll, Gallup asked articipants how many times in the past year they did certain activities such as going to a movie, sporting event, live music or theater event, historic park, museum, casino, theme park or zoo. Libraries — perhaps because they are free — ranked the highest with U.S. adults taking an average of 10.5 trips in 2019. Movie-going came in second, with an average of 5.3 trips in the last year.
One reason libraries might have been first on the list is because they provide numerous services, from book and movie borrowing to online resources and free internet access.
Augusta County particularly saw an increase in library card holders remotely utilizing the online resources available, Wall said. Free Wi-Fi was another popular feature that drew patrons, she said.
Various library programs also attract visitors, said Augusta County Public Library director Diantha McCauley. In 2019, Augusta County saw a 58.9% increase in overall program attendance, with 16.6% growth in number of programs offered, she said. The library also provides an opportunity for socialization, particularly among parents with young children, she added.
New technologies offered at the library, including 3D printing and virtual reality headsets, are also reasons for an increase visitor traffic, Wall said.
Other resources aside from books available through the Augusta County Library online include ancestry services; Rocket Languages; help with writing a resume and applying for jobs; and free online classes.
At the Waynesboro library, books are still the most-utilized resource, Osborne said. Free wi-fi is also increasing in popularity, he said.
“Our circulations statistics are very high,” Osborne said. “In an average month, we are looking at about 15,000 items checked out.”
Part of that circulation comes in the form of online resources, such as downloadable books.
According to the Gallup poll, adults aged 18 to 29 visited the library much more than older age groups, possibly reflecting the college students who go to the library to study. Women reported visiting the library nearly twice as many times as men did, and adults from low-income households reported using the library more than adults from higher-income households, Gallup reported.
“Traditional knowledge is that as the economy improves, library circulation decreases because people can afford to buy a book; they can afford to go to the movies,” McCauley said. “When there’s a recession, or the economy isn’t good, people retract and then they use the free resources at the library more.”
