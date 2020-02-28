Lora Puffenbarger is the third Augusta County resident this month to win big with the Virginia Lottery.
Puffenbarger, according to a press release, won the top prize in Win a Spin, which gave her the chance to go to Virginia Lottery Headquarters on Feb. 21 in Richmond and spin the wheel for a prize ranging from $100,000 to $500,000.
The Mt. Solon woman, who bought her winning ticket at North River Country Store in Mt. Solon, won $125,000.
The press release stated that Puffenbarger was one of two players to spin the wheel that day, which leaves six tickets so far unclaimed.
The chances of winning a spin on the big wheel in the game are 1 in 918,000, the press release stated, and the chances of winning are 1 in 3.89.
Puffenbarger said she has no immediate plans for her winnings except to pay bills.
Fun for a good cause, the Virginia Lottery provided more than $5.7 million in funds for K-12 public education in the last fiscal year in Augusta County.
For more information, visit www.valottery.com.
