After the proposal comes the wedding preparations, including the dress, the cake, the decorations and the venue.
Augusta Bridal Expo will be ready Sunday, March 1, to share the community’s offerings for wedding preparations.
Augusta Expo Manager Gammon Cross said that last year’s Bridal expo, which was the inaugural event, “was awesome.”
In Augusta Expo’s world, Cross said she can determine when an event has gone well by how happy vendors are afterward.
“And they were thrilled,” said Cross.
She added that almost all of last year’s 52 vendors said they booked more shows and received more leads on clients than at larger shows.
“I think that in itself is a testament to how it went,” she said.
This year’s event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. in the expo’s main building and has space for 75 vendors.
“We’re going to have a bigger runway,” Cross said of improvements to this year’s spring show.
Cross said the goal is to have a bigger and longer bridal fashion show.
Also, a fall Bridal Expo will be held Sept. 21, from noon to 4 p.m.
“It just went so well in the spring that we thought we’d have two in a year,” Cross said.
According to Cross, two waves of engagements happen during the year: the first between new Year’s eve and valentine’s Day and the second during the summer. So the spring show follows the first wave and the fall show will follow the second wave.
“Brides tend to get super excited when they first get engaged,” Cross said.
During that period of super excitement, Augusta Bridal Expo will show brides options in the local community when it comes to dresses, cakes, decorations and venues.
Bridal bags for this year’s spring show are donated by KK Homes of Waynesboro and Staunton.
The grand door prize is a three-night romantic stay at The Blackburn Inn in Staunton.
Cross said that a vendor coming to this year’s show will be featured each day on Augusta Bridal Expo’s Facebook page leading up to the spring show.
Michelle Annese of Stuarts Draft has been an event coordinator for 20 years working for others, but last year decided to go out on her own with Annese Events.
She said she saw a need in the area for event coordinating.
As an event coordinator, Annese said she makes plans for the event leading up to the date, is available the day of the event, and arranges for decorations, catering and flowers.
At last year’s Augusta Bridal Expo, Annese said she ended up booking four weddings for 2019, but probably booked an additional six events just through the other vendors she met at last year’s show.
“Probably more of the same,” Annese said of her expectations for the March show. “Just to get the word out and get in front of people.”
The connections she makes and the networking “are really good,” Annese said of expo.
"I thought it was awesome [last year]. I thought we had a great turnout of vendors and I thought we had a great turnout of potential brides,” she said.
When Annese begins to coordinate a wedding, she said she sits down with the couple and anyone else involved in the decision making process.
“I would meet with them privately. And we kind of sit down and see what they need,” she said.
Annese contacts all necessary vendors for the wedding, including decorations, cake and catering.
She meets several times with the bride and groom before the big day, and ensures no holes will be in the event’s timeline, but also “to make sure we have a feel for their décor.”
“I think it’s wonderful the Expo is such a good partner for businesses. They’ve gone above and beyond for vendors to really gain exposure,” Annese said.
She added that she expects nothing less than the same at this year’s spring show.
Admission at the door is $5 per person.
