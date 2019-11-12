Flu season is fast approaching, and now is the best time to take preventative measures by getting a flu shot, according to Dr. Allison Baroco, Augusta Health’s infectious disease specialist.
Some public skepticism surrounds the flu shot’s effectiveness, as some individuals will still get the flu even after being vaccinated. This is true, said Baroco, but having the flu shot still keeps symptoms milder and lessens the risk of complications brought by the virus.
“Sometimes, people do unfortunately get the flu after they get the flu shot, but we do know that it lessens the degree of symptoms. It keeps people out of the hospital,” she said.
The flu is highly contagious. According to Baroco, 20% to 50% of contacts with the flu will result in infection.
Another reason to get a flu shot is to help contribute to “herd immunity.” Some individuals with weakened or compromised immune systems may not be able to receive vaccines, or are far more susceptible to illness and the complications that can arise from them. If those around them are protected from infection as much as possible, their chances of staying healthy increase.
While the elderly, the young, pregnant women and individuals with compromised immune systems are at the greatest risk of death or complications from the flu, even healthy individuals could catch the illness and suffer greatly from it. Though rare, Baroco said that she sees at least one case a year like this.
“The flu is an equal opportunist. It does happen every year that somebody who was otherwise healthy that was not vaccinated comes in and has a hyper-response to the flu, and then they end up in our ICU and don’t do well,” she said.
An under-emphasized group that Baroco said could greatly benefit from the flu shot is school children.
“Once schools get the flu, it spreads through the school like wildfire. A lot of the kids do OK, because they’re young and otherwise healthy. But there’s always the risk they could be one of those kids that ends up in the hospital, especially if they have underlying asthma or other risk factor that makes them have worsened respiratory complications. That happens all the time,” she said. The flu shot is safe for school-aged children. The CDC has approved the flu shot for age one and older.
Baroco added that many of children have contact with grandparents or other elderly individuals who are at high risk for the flu. Being vaccinated could help protect loved ones as well as the children.
Pregnant women are the other population that is at highest risk for the flu. The third trimester is the most high-risk period, Baroco said, for it is during this time that women are most prone to developing complications related to the flu. Receiving a flu shot is safe for the babies involved.
“The vaccine provides protective antibodies that the babies will get some of that protection once they’re born, as well as if they’re breastfeeding. Then they’ll have some immunoglobulin protection from breastfeeding after the birth period,” she explained.
The vaccine may not provide perfect prevention, Baroco said, but it is still well worth receiving.
“People think it doesn’t work. It isn’t the best vaccine, but it’s the best thing that we have. Though it may not prevent the flu always, it does keep people out of the hospital,” Baroco said.
Some pharmacies provide flu shots. Augusta Health clinics also take walk-ins for the flu shot. Individuals can contact their primary care specialist to make an appointment or find out where they can receive a flu vaccination this season.
