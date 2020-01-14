FISHERSVILLE — The Augusta Health foundation and Dixie Gas & Oil corporation announced last Tuesday a partnership where Dixie will provide ongoing financial contributions to the foundation.
The contributions will support breast cancer diagnoses by providing a limited number of 3D mammograms at no cost for those without health insurance and who are unable to pay.
"We are most grateful for this partnership," said Mary Mannix, president and chief executive officer of Augusta Health. "One in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. But survival rates have been improving, in part due to earlier diagnosis. Dixie's support will assist us in providing these services."
In addition to financial support, the foundation and Dixie will work together to increase breast cancer awareness with marketing efforts. Dixie has pink trucks operating throughout the area which will promote the partnership and co-branded signage will be placed at Augusta Health and Dixie locations. Information also will be featured on both organizations' websites and in various publications and communication materials.
"Dixie is committed to supporting the communities we serve, and we are excited about this ongoing partnership with the Augusta Health Foundation," said Chris Earhart, president of Dixie Gas & Oil. "Dixie has made significant contributions in the fight against breast cancer over the years, and this is a wonderful opportunity to continue support for this important work."
